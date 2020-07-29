Financials Up As Fed Statement Offsets European Bank Profit Weakness -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose after the Federal Reserve's pledge to continue providing support for financial markets offset weakness in European bank earnings.

"I'm calling this 'the Great Meltup of 2020,'" said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist. "Because, on a fundamental basis, we should not be where we are, but we are here. Given what's happening in the economy and what the path to recovery looks like ... that's kind of unreasonable to be 3%, 4% from all-time high" on the Standard & Poor's 500.

Germany's Deutsche Bank, the U.K.'s Barclays and Spain's Banco Santander reported higher loan-loss charges in the second quarter as their customers struggle to repay debts and unemployment rises across the regions in which the banks operate, as reported earlier.

Deutsche Bank set aside about $892 million to cover potential losses on loans to borrowers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, even as it reported a modest profit for the second quarter, bolstered by a strong investment-banking performance.

Citigroup, one of the largest financiers of carbon-intensive sectors such as oil and gas, said it aims to lend $250 billion for low-carbon activities over the next five years.

