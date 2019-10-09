Log in
Financials Up As Global Markets Stabilize On Trade-Deal Hopes -- Financials Roundup

10/09/2019

Shares of banks and other financial institutions recouped losses as global markets stabilized in light of optimism on trade talks and Federal Reserve policy.

Financials added to gains after minutes from the Fed's September meeting, which raised concerns about the impact of the trade war on the U.S. economy. That was interpreted as increasing the odds of further Fed intervention.

"Continued central bank infusions of liquidity are likely to push up the value of financial assets even as economic fundamentals weaken," said Ron Temple, head of U.S. equity at Lazard Asset Management, in e-mailed commentary.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

