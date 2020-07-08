Financials Up As Rally In Chinese Equities Continues, Spurring Risk -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as investors bet a rally in risky assets would continue.

On every session this week, Chinese stock indexes have surged in value after an apparent endorsement of the local stock market by Beijing officials writing in a state-owned financial publication.

U.S. insurance giant Allstate agreed to buy peer National General Holdings for about $4 billion in cash, expanding its reach in the personal property-liability business. Allstate will add relationships more than 42,000 independent agents across the U.S. in the acquisition.

The Justice Department is examining whether scandal-plagued German payment company Wirecard played a critical role in an alleged $100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Investment firm KKR agreed to buy the retirement and life insurance company Global Atlantic Financial Group in a deal that will boost KKR's assets under management.

