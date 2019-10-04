Log in
Financials Up As Recession Fears Fade -- Financials Roundup

10/04/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose sharply as recession fears faded and stock indexes rebounded.

Jobs growth in the U.S. was somewhat muted in September, with an increase of 136,000. Those gains were still better than investors had feared in the wake of negative economic data earlier in the week.

"Overall, the September jobs report showed hiring has been steady, defying recent worries of economic weakness after surprisingly weak manufacturing and services surveys were released earlier this week," said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

Ally Financial's online brokerage and wealth-management arm is eliminating commissions on U.S. exchange-listed stock, exchange traded funds and options trades, the latest to match a historic offer from Charles Schwab earlier this week.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

