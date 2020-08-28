Financials Up As Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as Treasury yields held near recent highs.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 2.9 basis points a session after closing at its highest level since June 16.

The increase in rates came despite the Federal Reserve's commitment to an extended period of lower interest rates, communicated by Chairman Jerome Powell in his decision to cease preemptive interest-rate hikes based on short-term inflation targets.

Two Fed officials, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker and Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland leader Loretta Mester, cautioned in television appearances Friday they expect the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic to be a slow grind.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com