Financials Up On Brexit Bets -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders bet the United Kingdom's parliament would approve the draft Brexit deal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent Friday courting members of the Labour Party opposition and euro skeptics in his own party, in hopes of securing enough votes to pass a draft Brexit agreement.

In separate speeches, a handful of Federal Reserve officials voiced doubts about the prudence of another rate cut at a meeting later in October.

Credit-card provider American Express saw shares fall slightly after it said profit and revenue growth in the third quarter was offset by a higher provision for losses.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com