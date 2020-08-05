Financials Up On Economic-Stimulus Bets, Earnings -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as investors bet the sector would benefit from economic-stimulus legislation.

Democratic and Republican legislators were under renewed pressure to reach a compromise after a weak private-sector jobs report from Automatic Data Processing.

Shares of Square rallied after the financial-technology concern's second-quarter operating earnings topped Wall Street targets.

Shares of property-and-casualty insurers were generally higher after a strong round of earnings from Britain's Hastings Group and Germany's Allianz.

Germany's Commerzbank warned it expects to post a loss this year after making higher credit-loss provisions related to the pandemic.

