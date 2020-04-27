Financials Up On Hopes For U.S. Reopening -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid hopes that a federal coronavirus testing plan would accelerate economic reopening plans.

Reports of a Trump administration plans to push out hundreds of thousands of tests buoyed risk appetite, driving up Treasury yields.

That was a boost for banks, which often see profit margins expand in line with Treasury rates because they are a widely used benchmark for bank loans.

Overwhelming demand for small-business loans has caused glitches in the Small Business Administration's electronic-application facilities after the federal government reopened access to the Paycheck Protection Program, bank-industry groups warned.

The program has proved controversial, amid reports that billions of dollars intended to keep small employers afloat are being diverted to large, publicly traded companies. Dustin Baker, a Texas recruiter who works with small banks and businesses, said he had heard from more than 100 small business owners "desperate" to get access to the first round of the program.

The yield on Italy's benchmark 10-year bonds fell sharply as plans for one of the hardest-hit nations to reopen its economy offset fears that it would be subject to a credit downgrade.

