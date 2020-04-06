Financials Up On Hopes Of NY Covid Peak -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid hopes that the peak of the deadly epidemic in New York City was near.

The Federal Reserve said Monday it will launch a new program to buy loans that financial firms make through the government's emergency small-business lending program.

The move would establish a secondary market for loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program, part of a $2.2 trillion economic relief package President Trump signed last month to help individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his annual letter published Monday, JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Dimon said work preparing the largest U.S. bank by assets to be a "port in the storm" would support bank strength during what he expects to be a "bad recession."

Mr. Dimon said internal stress tests suggest the nation's biggest bank would be able to increase lending to clients even if U.S. gross domestic product were to drop 35% in the second quarter and stay there for the remainder of the year.

