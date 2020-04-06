Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Up On Hopes Of NY Covid Peak -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid hopes that the peak of the deadly epidemic in New York City was near.

The Federal Reserve said Monday it will launch a new program to buy loans that financial firms make through the government's emergency small-business lending program.

The move would establish a secondary market for loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program, part of a $2.2 trillion economic relief package President Trump signed last month to help individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his annual letter published Monday, JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Dimon said work preparing the largest U.S. bank by assets to be a "port in the storm" would support bank strength during what he expects to be a "bad recession."

Mr. Dimon said internal stress tests suggest the nation's biggest bank would be able to increase lending to clients even if U.S. gross domestic product were to drop 35% in the second quarter and stay there for the remainder of the year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:20pAllstate to return $600 million in auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving
RE
06:08pReaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care
RE
06:06pBoeing suspending 787 production at South Carolina plant
RE
05:58pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven, Klobuchar and Colleagues Urge Administration to Ensure Continuity of Food Supply by Supporting Farmers During Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
05:49pHair Cuttery's Owner Expects to Miss Payroll on Tuesday -- Update
DJ
05:38pWESTERN GROWERS : Launches Leafy Green Food Safety Website
PU
05:31pU.S. chipmaking industry pushes back on proposed export rule changes
RE
05:29pJPMorgan first-quarter results announcement mistakenly released on Business Wire
RE
05:27pUtilities Up As Sector's Volatile Streak Continues -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pWHITE HOUSE CONSIDERING U.S. TREASURY CORONAVIRUS BOND : Kudlow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GREAT AJAX CORP. : GREAT AJAX CORP. : Closes $80 Million Private Placement
2ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tufin Software Technologies L..
3Audio Essentials For The Work From Home Lifestyle And Remote Schooling
480% Ethanol Hand Sanitizer Now Available from SynCardia Systems, LLC
5PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY INC. : PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY : ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF RICH WHEELESS TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group