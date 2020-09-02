Financials Up On Monetary, Fiscal Stimulus Hopes -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as investors bet ongoing monetary and fiscal stimulus from governments and central banks would benefit the sector.

One money manager said the paradigm for financial markets has become a mirror image of the situation in the 1980s, suggesting the Federal Reserve will continue to backstop global markets.

"Inflation was the U.S. economy's number one enemy as it began the 1980s, and today looking in the mirror at its inverse image, global stagnation and deflation is the primary economic fear!" said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group, in a note to clients.

Robinhood Markets, the popular stock-trading app that some have credited with driving a huge influx of cash into equities in recent months, faces a multimillion dollar civil fraud investigation over its early failure to fully disclose its practice of selling clients' orders to high-speed trading firms, The Wall Street Journal reported.

