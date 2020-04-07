Financials Up On Signs Of Credit-Market Stability -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid further signs that the Federal Reserve's efforts to stabilize credit markets were working.

The dollar has recently retreated against other major currencies, reflecting a diminished "scramble for cash," which coincided with the loss of confidence in corporate and sovereign bond markets in March before the Fed's interventions.

Treasury yields rose Tuesday, another suggestion that investors were becoming more comfortable with credit risk.

A top U.S. regulator, Mark Calabria, said he isn't likely to heed mortgage companies' calls to help ease the cash-flow crunch they are expecting when Americans who lose their jobs stop making mortgage payments.

