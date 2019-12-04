Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Up Sharply On U.S.-China Optimism -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 05:29pm EST

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose sharply after reports that the U.S. and China could strike a trade deal before a mid-December deadline buoyed Treasury yields and stock-market indexes.

Optimism about a trade deal has generated much of the rally in stocks this year, which has boosted the fortunes of money-management firms. Investors could still retreat from stocks if the terms of the deal prove disappointing, according to one fund manager.

"However, this perennial wait keeps the hope alive and, without the details, with the Fed printing, money continues to flow into stocks," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

In an unusual development, banking regulator the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, rebuked Wells Fargo's human-resources department, citing a massive backlog of employee complaints and compensation structures that don't do enough to prevent the kind of behavior that led to its 2016 fake-account scandal, as reported earlier.

Fund management giant M&G blocked investors from cashing out of a roughly $3.3 billion property fund, as the retail industry's struggles hurt the fund's consumer-centric holdings.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pRegulators See Nonbank Mortgage Firms as Potential Risk to U.S. Financial System
DJ
05:38pUtilities Up As PG&E Rallies -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pJAMES LANKFORD : Oklahoma Delegation Unites to Urge Passage of USMCA
PU
05:33pCommunications Services Up On Increased Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:32pPeloton says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad criticism
RE
05:32pTech Up Slightly On Hopes Of Phase One Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:29pFinancials Up Sharply On U.S.-China Optimism -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pConsumer Cos Up As Trade-Deal Hopes Offset Mixed Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes
5GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group