Financials Up Sharply On U.S.-China Optimism -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose sharply after reports that the U.S. and China could strike a trade deal before a mid-December deadline buoyed Treasury yields and stock-market indexes.

Optimism about a trade deal has generated much of the rally in stocks this year, which has boosted the fortunes of money-management firms. Investors could still retreat from stocks if the terms of the deal prove disappointing, according to one fund manager.

"However, this perennial wait keeps the hope alive and, without the details, with the Fed printing, money continues to flow into stocks," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

In an unusual development, banking regulator the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, rebuked Wells Fargo's human-resources department, citing a massive backlog of employee complaints and compensation structures that don't do enough to prevent the kind of behavior that led to its 2016 fake-account scandal, as reported earlier.

Fund management giant M&G blocked investors from cashing out of a roughly $3.3 billion property fund, as the retail industry's struggles hurt the fund's consumer-centric holdings.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com