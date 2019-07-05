Log in
Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

07/05/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose as a stronger-than-anticipated jobs report alleviated pressure on Treasury yields. The addition of 224,000 workers to payrolls dramatically diminished the odds of a half-percentage-point rate cut at the July Federal Reserve meeting, causing the yield on the 10-year Treasury note to snap back above 2%. Shares of discount brokerages and large banks, whose profits are often hurt by falling interest rates, rose. Deutsche Bank's investment-banking chief, Garth Ritchie, reached an agreement with the embattled German lender to leave the bank as it prepares to unveil details of an overhaul of the unit. Shares of Deutsche Bank rose. Shares of Italian banks such as UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo continued a rally, helped by a surge in the value of their large holdings of Italian sovereign bonds sparked by the Rome government's target of a lower-than-expected budget deficit.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

