Financials Up as Brexit Turmoil Continues -- Financials Roundup

03/14/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose amid optimism about the outcome of protracted Brexit negotiations. British lawmakers on Thursday voted to delay the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, scheduled for March 29, in the latest installment in an extraordinary week for the Brexit saga. The result sets the stage for a possible third vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal early next week, allowing Mrs. May to use the threat of a long delay to press anti-EU lawmakers to finally support her plan. Thursday's decision to delay the departure puts the ball back into the court of the other 27 EU governments, which must unanimously agree to any extension. They will consider the matter at a summit in Brussels that starts next Thursday. Hong Kong's market regulator banned UBS Group AG from the most senior role on initial public offerings for a year, fining the Swiss bank and three rivals 786.7 million Hong Kong dollars (US$100.2 million) in total for cutting corners on IPOs. Separately, a former UBS employee in London who alleges a more senior colleague raped her in 2017 is suing the Swiss bank for sexual harassment and discrimination. JPMorgan Chase lent about $350 million to Ukraine's government Tuesday, two weeks before a presidential election in the cash-strapped Eastern European country. The bank lent the money by purchasing bonds directly from Ukraine, a departure from the standard Wall Street practice of arranging bond sales from governments to outside investors, people familiar with the deal said.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

