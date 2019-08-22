Log in
Financials Up as Fed Officials Play Down Rate-Cut Likelihood -- Financials Roundup

08/22/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as Federal Reserve officials played down the likelihood of further rate cuts.

Speaking on CNBC, the leaders of the Kansas City and Philadelphia Fed banks both said that further rate cuts may not be effective at this stage in the economic cycle.

An "inverted yield curve," where the rate on long-term Treasurys falls below that of shorter-term bonds, signals concerns from bond investors that weak factory data Thursday are a harbinger of a U.S. economic slowdown.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

