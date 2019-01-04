Financials Up as Fed's Powell Signals Flexibility on Rates -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose amid signs that the Federal Reserve will be flexible with its interest-rate policy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said mild inflation gives the central bank greater flexibility to set policy in the year ahead and that the Fed wasn't on a fixed path to push its benchmark interest rate higher. Fed officials last month penciled in two rate increases this year, but Mr. Powell said that path could change if recent market volatility causes the economy to slow more than officials anticipate.

