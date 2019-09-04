Financials Up as Hard Brexit Fears Abate -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as fears about a "hard Brexit" in October were reduced by parliamentary maneuvers.

Yields on Treasurys rose slightly but remained near record lows. One brokerage warned that the slide in bond yields worldwide is unsustainable. "We are bearish on risk assets in 2020 as recession/policy impotence/bond bubble risks induce Big Top in credit (spreads trough) & equities (multiples peak)," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients.

President Donald Trump has accused the Federal Reserve of lagging behind other central banks with interest-rate cuts, resulting in a stronger dollar and competitive disadvantage with rivals. In an appearance on CNBC, Judy Shelton, tapped by the Trump Administration as a potential Fed governor, sharply criticized overseas central banks for "perverse" negative-interest rate policies.

In the latest of a series of executive departures from its securities business, Goldman Sachs Group's co-head of stock trading, Jeff Nedelman, is leaving the firm, The Wall Street Journal reported.

UBS Group said it has raised $225 million from private clients for an impact-investment fund managed by investment firm KKR, part of the Swiss bank's push to raise funds invested in accordance United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Options Clearing Corporation, the central clearinghouse serving as a backstop for trades in the options market, has agreed to pay a $20 million fine and strengthen its compliance programs to settle U.S. regulatory investigations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Credit Suisse Group scored a legal victory in New York federal court against currency traders who claimed the bank and others helped rig foreign-exchange rates, in a case that rivals have already paid $2.3 billion to settle, as a judge denied class-action status to one set of plaintiffs and limited the scope of another claim.

