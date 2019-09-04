Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Up as Hard Brexit Fears Abate -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as fears about a "hard Brexit" in October were reduced by parliamentary maneuvers.

Yields on Treasurys rose slightly but remained near record lows. One brokerage warned that the slide in bond yields worldwide is unsustainable. "We are bearish on risk assets in 2020 as recession/policy impotence/bond bubble risks induce Big Top in credit (spreads trough) & equities (multiples peak)," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients.

President Donald Trump has accused the Federal Reserve of lagging behind other central banks with interest-rate cuts, resulting in a stronger dollar and competitive disadvantage with rivals. In an appearance on CNBC, Judy Shelton, tapped by the Trump Administration as a potential Fed governor, sharply criticized overseas central banks for "perverse" negative-interest rate policies.

In the latest of a series of executive departures from its securities business, Goldman Sachs Group's co-head of stock trading, Jeff Nedelman, is leaving the firm, The Wall Street Journal reported.

UBS Group said it has raised $225 million from private clients for an impact-investment fund managed by investment firm KKR, part of the Swiss bank's push to raise funds invested in accordance United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Options Clearing Corporation, the central clearinghouse serving as a backstop for trades in the options market, has agreed to pay a $20 million fine and strengthen its compliance programs to settle U.S. regulatory investigations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Credit Suisse Group scored a legal victory in New York federal court against currency traders who claimed the bank and others helped rig foreign-exchange rates, in a case that rivals have already paid $2.3 billion to settle, as a judge denied class-action status to one set of plaintiffs and limited the scope of another claim.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pDollar, yen fall as global tensions ease, pound rallies
RE
05:40pBank of America recognizes pretax impairment charge of $2.1 billion
RE
05:36pCanada appoints former McKinsey consultant envoy to China, business groups pleased
RE
05:36pNew U.S. Sanctions on Iran Set Back French Mediation Efforts
DJ
05:34pU.S. judge approves CVS purchase of insurer Aetna
RE
05:34pU.S. safety agency cites Tesla Autopilot design as factor in 2018 California crash
RE
05:32pU.S. sues to stop Novelis purchase of Aleris
RE
05:31pNew U.S. Sanctions on Iran Set Back French Mediation Efforts
DJ
05:17pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : SEC and CFTC Charge Options Clearing Corp. with Failing to Establish and Maintain Adequate Risk Management Policies
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
3Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : NAVISTAR: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group