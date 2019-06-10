Log in
Financials Up as Mexico Tariff Threat Is Suspended -- Financials Roundup

06/10/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rallied after President Donald Trump backed off threats to impose new tariffs on Mexico. Some banks, including Citigroup, had fallen sharply on fears that their businesses in Mexico would be hurt by a trade dispute. Mr. Trump also escalated criticism of the Federal Reserve, even as the central bank promised to act as a backstop for the U.S. economy in the event of fallout from the trade battle. In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Mr. Trump said that the Fed had become "very destructive" and has given the Chinese an upper hand in trade negotiations.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

