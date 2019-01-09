Financials Up as Selloff Seen as Overdone -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose as some brokerages said a recent selloff has been overdone. A rally for banks was held in check by weakness in Treasury yields in the wake of a relatively dovish set of Federal Reserve minutes. Some Fed officials wanted the central bank to hold policy steady in December amid the rise in financial market volatility, according to the minutes of their December policy meeting released Wednesday. Shares of Bank of America rose after analysts at brokerage UBS boosted their rating on the second largest U.S. lender by assets, citing a favorable valuation even as revenue growth is set to slow. Shares of BofA are down 15% in the last three months. Asset managers will feel the pinch from the outflow of cash from mutual funds in the fourth-quarter earnings season, warned analysts at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients. Separately, Jefferies analysts forecast that exchange operators likely will report increased earnings for the quarter because of higher activity and volumes during the December selloff.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com