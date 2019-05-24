Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Up as Worst-Case Brexit, Trade War Fears Fade -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose as doomsday scenarios about Brexit and trade negotiations faded from view. Theresa May said she would quit as British prime minister once her Conservative Party chooses a successor, a development that analysts said could put a no-deal departure from the European Union back on the agenda. Intuit raised its profit and sales projection for the year after a strong tax season for the owner of TurboTax tax-preparation software. On Wednesday, a group of federal lawmakers including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and Rep. Brad Sherman (D., Calif.) sent a letter to Intuit, accusing it of steering low-income customers away from the free tax-preparation software to which they are entitled.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Sikorski Sausages Co., Ltd. Recalls Meat and Poultry Sausage Products Produced without Benefit of Import Inspection
PU
05:20pHut 8 Mining, The Largest Industrial Bitcoin Miner in Canada, CEO Clip Video
NE
05:18pSHELLEY MOORE CAPITO : Capito, Brown, Portman, Casey Introduce Bill to Protect Steel Jobs, Improve Environment
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:11pUtilities Down on Cyclical Rotation -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:08pWORLD BANK : Mato Grosso to Enhance Fiscal Sustainability while also Protecting the Environment
PU
05:08pCommunications Services Up Slightly as 5G Concerns Linger -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:06pTech Up, But Lags Market Amid Huawei Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:01pHorizons ETFs Announces May 2019 Distributions for its Covered Call ETFs
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
2BARCLAYS PLC : Bank of England says it is watching mortgage price war 'like a hawk'
3THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Agreement or new tariffs, IMF warning, May's resignation...
4S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Signals Cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About