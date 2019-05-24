Financials Up as Worst-Case Brexit, Trade War Fears Fade -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose as doomsday scenarios about Brexit and trade negotiations faded from view. Theresa May said she would quit as British prime minister once her Conservative Party chooses a successor, a development that analysts said could put a no-deal departure from the European Union back on the agenda. Intuit raised its profit and sales projection for the year after a strong tax season for the owner of TurboTax tax-preparation software. On Wednesday, a group of federal lawmakers including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and Rep. Brad Sherman (D., Calif.) sent a letter to Intuit, accusing it of steering low-income customers away from the free tax-preparation software to which they are entitled.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com