Financials Up on Hopes of Fed-Induced Stability -- Financials Roundup

06/04/2019 | 04:51pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose on hopes that a rate cut from the Federal Reserve would staunch the bleeding on global markets. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could respond to deterioration of economic data by cutting rates. More than one brokerage, including UBS, pushed back at the idea that the central bank would cut rates soon. "We only see the Fed cutting rates if we get a sufficient slowing in the real economy that they fear a recession," said the UBS strategists, in a note to clients. The Fed funds futures market is pricing in two rate cuts by the end of 2019. Strategists at brokerage Macro Risk Advisors said that may be a miscalculation, as reported earlier. The Financial Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the large-cap stocks that comprise the financial sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, rose by more than 2% to bring it within 5% of its highs of the year. Investors are betting the negative effects of lower rates on banks' lending profit margins will be more than offset by the positive effects on loan volumes and savings-and-investing businesses. Deutsche Bank's chief operating officer for the Americas, Kate Clifford, quit after a little more than a year in the role, a key position responsible for relationships with top U.S. regulators, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

