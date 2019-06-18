Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Up on Trade-Negotiations Optimism -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose amid hopes that the U.S. and China were set to resume negotiations on trade after a previous round of talks collapsed. Treasury yields continued their recent slide after the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said his bank could resume monetary stimulus in the euro zone as soon as July. One strategist said futures markets where odds of rate cuts are set reflect pessimism about the outlook for trade talks, despite President Donald Trump's apparent optimism in Tuesday's tweet. "This extremely high conviction in the market that a rate cut is imminent signifies to us that the market believes something dramatic enough will happen between now and July's meeting," said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer at advisers' group the Independent Advisor Alliance. "Since the most likely event that would qualify would be a disappointment at the G20, we believe that the market is pricing in both a trade impasse with China as well as a Fed rate cut in response." Two of Deutsche Bank's top New York deal makers, Mark Hantho and John Eydenberg, are poised to leave the embattled lender ahead of impending deep cuts to its investment bank, The Wall Street Journal reported. Eleven banks, including Citibank, France's Societe Generale and Norway's DNB, say they will take climate considerations into account when extending new shipping loans.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DNB ASA 0.83% 151.8 Delayed Quote.8.98%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 2.08% 21.57 Real-time Quote.-24.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31pFacebook wants its Cryptocurrency to one day rival the greenback
AQ
05:29pAnadarko approves $20 billion LNG export project in Mozambique
RE
05:27pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmaker calls for Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project
RE
05:27pFacebook wants its Cryptocurrency to one day rival the greenback
AQ
05:24pFACEBOOK : Senior U.S. lawmaker says Facebook should halt cryptocurrency project pending review
RE
05:19pFacebook reveals Libra cryptocurrency, sparking new privacy concerns
RE
05:16pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers joins global chorus of concern over Facebook's cryptocurrency
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pGlobal stocks lifted by hopes for monetary policy, U.S.-China trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
2ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Roche wins Japan approval for personalised cancer drug Rozlytrek
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : BRITISH BUSINESSES SITTING ON £600BN THAT COULD BE USED TO FUND GROWTH

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About