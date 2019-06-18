Financials Up on Trade-Negotiations Optimism -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose amid hopes that the U.S. and China were set to resume negotiations on trade after a previous round of talks collapsed. Treasury yields continued their recent slide after the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said his bank could resume monetary stimulus in the euro zone as soon as July. One strategist said futures markets where odds of rate cuts are set reflect pessimism about the outlook for trade talks, despite President Donald Trump's apparent optimism in Tuesday's tweet. "This extremely high conviction in the market that a rate cut is imminent signifies to us that the market believes something dramatic enough will happen between now and July's meeting," said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer at advisers' group the Independent Advisor Alliance. "Since the most likely event that would qualify would be a disappointment at the G20, we believe that the market is pricing in both a trade impasse with China as well as a Fed rate cut in response." Two of Deutsche Bank's top New York deal makers, Mark Hantho and John Eydenberg, are poised to leave the embattled lender ahead of impending deep cuts to its investment bank, The Wall Street Journal reported. Eleven banks, including Citibank, France's Societe Generale and Norway's DNB, say they will take climate considerations into account when extending new shipping loans.

