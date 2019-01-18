Log in
Financials Up on Treasury Yields, SunTrust Earnings - Financials Roundup

01/18/2019 | 05:13pm EST

Shares of banks and lenders rose as Treasury rates increased and earnings continued to impress. Given that many loan rates dropped in the fourth quarter alongside Treasury yields, the strength of lending profits was a positive surprise for investors, said one strategist. Banks in general were strong this week and "Goldman Sachs just shot out of a cannon," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at brokerage TDAmeritrade. Nor was the strength in lending profits limited to the big banks. SunTrust shares rose Friday after the Southwestern regional bank posted stronger-than-expected earnings, bolstered by growth in interest income and reduction in costs. "It's good to see it's not just the big bank or international banks, it's the whole banking sector becoming incredibly efficient," said Mr. Kinahan. Shares of American Express declined after the credit-card lender posted earnings short of some investors' targets.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

