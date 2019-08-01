Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Financials drive European stocks bounce after Fed hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 04:45am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares recovered from early losses on Thursday as a solid batch of bank earnings outweighed the impact of falling expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts and a slump in Shell shares after its worst results in more than two years.

Shares in London Stock Exchange Group jumped 5.9% after it formally announced its $27 billion (£22.28 billion) merger with financial information firm Refinitiv, driving a 1.5% surge in Europe's financial services index <.SXFP> to a record high.

Barclays gained 2.7% after the British bank raised its interim dividend following a resilient performance by its trading unit that contrasted with weakening numbers at U.S. competitors.

Similarly, Asia-focused lender Standard Chartered rose 4.1% after topping first-half profit estimates, pulling the pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> 0.2% higher.

"After a difficult Q1, when profits came in below the level a year before, Q2 appears to have been a much better quarter for Barclays," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

"This would appear to be a welcome boost for CEO Jes Staley whose strategy for turning the bank around has come under fire."

Both Asia and Wall Street markets had fallen overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve as expected cut interest rates but disappointed investors hoping for a clear sign of several more cuts to come to support growth and stock market valuations.

The euro zone looks in weaker shape than the United States and a 5% slide in Siemens after the German industrial said it was seeing a weaker environment in many of its key markets, illustrated Europe Inc's headaches with finding growth outside of debt-driven consumer spending.

The continent's biggest online-only fashion retailer, Zalando, underlined that trend, climbing 10.2% after raising its full-year profit outlook and following upbeat earnings from sportswear maker Puma on Wednesday.

London Stock Exchange deal to buy Refinitiv, in which Reuters News parent Thomson Reuters holds a 45% stake, had been telegraphed last week and shares in the exchange operator have reached a record high in response.

The deal will transform the British company into a market data and analytics giant and position it to compete with Bloomberg as both a distributor and creator of financial data.

The dent to sentiment from the Fed hurt commodities markets overnight, with a fall in iron ore, copper and oil prices pulling down shares in mining and energy majors.

The oil and gas sector slid 1%, while the materials index <.SXPP> fell 2.5%, with London-listed shares of Rio Tinto slipped inspite of reporting a 12% jump in first-half profit and declaring a bumper dividend.

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal revised down its forecast for global steel demand, with a sharper reduction expected in Europe due to a lean automotive market.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 0.01% 14.506 Delayed Quote.-19.97%
BARCLAYS PLC 2.51% 157.7 Delayed Quote.2.37%
EURO STOXX 50 0.05% 3471.65 Delayed Quote.15.37%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 6.04% 6990 Delayed Quote.63.12%
RIO TINTO LIMITED -1.10% 97.81 End-of-day quote.26.16%
SIEMENS AG 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
STANDARD CHARTERED 3.46% 700 Delayed Quote.11.08%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.13% 386.25 Delayed Quote.14.06%
ZALANDO 12.21% 46.58 Delayed Quote.85.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls on Shell, Fed disappointment; banks rise
RE
04:45aEUROPE : Financials drive European stocks bounce after Fed hit
RE
04:26aGlobal Stocks Waver on Fed Policy Outlook
DJ
04:17aSE ASIA STOCKS : Philippines falls to near five-week lows; others trade in tight range
RE
08/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall After Fed Rate Cut, End Of U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
07/31INSTANT VIEW : U.S. markets gyrate after Fed cuts rates, stocks fall
RE
07/31ADRs End Lower; AngloGold, ArcelorMittal, Credit Suisse and Lloyds Trade Actively
DJ
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 posts biggest drop since May after Fed cut, Powell comments
RE
07/31Dollar jumps, stocks fall after Fed rate outlook; pound stalls
RE
07/31Dollar jumps, stocks fall after Fed rate outlook; pound stalls
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
2ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : cuts steel demand forecast, targets asset sales
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 billi..
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : whistleblower gets first False Claims payout over cybersecurity
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Utility Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group