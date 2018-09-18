Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 10:36pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders rose alongside Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, to which many lending rates are benchmarked, topped 3% in the wake of the latest round of tariffs, which investors saw as more limited in scale than the trade actions that both sides had threatened. Mastercard, Visa and other financial institutions have agreed to settle a long-running antitrust lawsuit with merchants over the fees they pay when they accept card payments for a proposed settlement amount of about $6.2 billion. U.S. insurance broker Marsh & McLennan agreed to a roughly $5.66 billion deal to buy U.K.-based Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group, forming a global broker with $17 billion in annual revenue.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Statement from FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., on the FDA’s ongoing efforts to prevent foodborne outbreaks of Cyclospora
PU
11:26pCanada's Trudeau under growing pressure to get NAFTA deal done
RE
11:18pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Tribunal Issues Determination of Reasonable Indication of Injury—Carbon Steel Welded Pipe from Pakistan, the Philippines, Turkey and Vietnam
PU
11:18pBenefit Gains Exceed Wage Growth, New Labor Data Show -- Update
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:13pTSX rises 0.71 percent
RE
11:13pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders ICAP Capital Markets LLC to Pay $50 Million Penalty for Aiding and Abetting Attempted Manipulation of U.S. Dollar ISDAFIX Benchmark Swap Rates
PU
11:05pBOJ to keep rosy economic view despite trade perils; policy seen steady
RE
11:03pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON NATURAL : Bishop Statement on DOI’s Bureau of Land Management Waste Prevention Rule Proposal
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.