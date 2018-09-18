Financials up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose alongside Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, to which many lending rates are benchmarked, topped 3% in the wake of the latest round of tariffs, which investors saw as more limited in scale than the trade actions that both sides had threatened. Mastercard, Visa and other financial institutions have agreed to settle a long-running antitrust lawsuit with merchants over the fees they pay when they accept card payments for a proposed settlement amount of about $6.2 billion. U.S. insurance broker Marsh & McLennan agreed to a roughly $5.66 billion deal to buy U.K.-based Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group, forming a global broker with $17 billion in annual revenue.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com