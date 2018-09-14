Log in
Financials up as 10-Year Treasury Yield Tests 3% -- Financials Roundup

09/14/2018 | 10:45pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders rose as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note tested the psychologically significant 3% level. Wall Street is on "yield-curve watch," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. Economists are debating the significance of the flattening of the yield curve while money managers are trying to determine "whether or not financials can gain that momentum and become leaders" thanks to higher Treasury yields, Ms. Krosby said. Hurricane Florence is expected to have a limited impact on the insurance industry, according to one brokerage. Analysts at brokerage Wells Fargo Securities said Florence-related "losses for the insurance industry should be very manageable and most likely will come in under $5 billion." Anbang Insurance Group, the once-highflying insurer seized by the Chinese government sold off a securities unit for about $519 million to two state-backed firms in the first big asset sale to raise cash for the troubled company. Citigroup agreed to pay regulators $12.9 million to settle charges related to its operation of a so-called "dark pool" trading exchange called Citi Match. Citi had advertised Match as being free from high-frequency traders. U.S. law enforcement agencies are probing Denmark's largest bank over allegations of massive money laundering flows from Russia and former Soviet states, according to a person familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

