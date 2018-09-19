Financials up as Investors Weigh Higher Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit the highest level since May, in anticipation of Federal Reserve rate hikes. Strategists are divided over the implications of higher interest rates. "The Great Bull Dead," warned strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients. "End of excess liquidity = end of excess returns; until Fed hiking ends returns [will be] slim and volatile." The BofA strategists noted that most stock markets worldwide are already in decline, with some global measures of stocks deep in the red, when U.S. tech stocks are excluded. "I'm not sure I agree with that, but I think it's certainly fair to say [the bull market is] being purely driven by sentiment right now -- consumer sentiment and business sentiment are at all time highs," said Oliver Pursche, chief investment strategist for broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers. "The thing to look for is a change in sentiment." Mr. Pursche said the recent increase in Treasury yields would do little to decrease the attractiveness of stocks, as they remain comparatively low and already reflect expectations for several rounds of Fed rate hikes. Spanish lender Banco Santander agreed to sell a portfolio of residential properties to an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management for roughly $1.8 billion. The chief executive of Danish lender Danske Bank, Thomas Borgen, stepped down after reports that its Estonian office saw more than $230 billion in transactions, a larger amount than previously reported in an investigation of suspected Russian. Bank of America will pay $30 million as part of a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission related to charges that the bank tried to manipulate a benchmark for interest-rate products. Goldman Sachs Group is seeking to spin off Simon, a three-year-old app that sells complex investment products, the latest effort from the Wall Street bank to cash in on its trading technology.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com