Financials up as Treasury Yields Hold Near Highs -- Financials Roundup

09/20/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders rose as Treasury yields remained near recent highs above the psychologically significant 3% level. Goldman Sachs Group's stock-trading chief Paul Russo, who has run the equity business since 2012, is leaving the firm, the first senior departure as incoming Chief Executive David Solomon seeks to put his stamp on the firm. Wells Fargo said it would shrink its work force by 5% to 10% in the next three years in response to what the bank called changing consumer behavior.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

