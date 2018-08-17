Log in
Financials up on Hopes of Trade Breakthrough -- Financials Roundup

08/17/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders rose as traders bet China and the U.S. would reach a compromise on trade differences and that a Turkish currency crisis would remain contained. President Donald Trump on Friday said he asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to consider scaling back how often public companies must report earnings to investors, citing business leaders who say it could promote economic growth. Strategists were divided on the merits of reducing corporate-reporting requirements from a quarterly to a biannual schedule. Federal prosecutors are looking into how PNC Financial Services Group purchased tax credits meant to fund housing for low-income people, the company said Friday.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

