Financiera Independencia will hold its 2Q20 conference call at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th, 2020

07/09/2020 | 03:48am EDT

In Mexico

Financiera Independencia

Mario Govea Soria Investor Relations Director +52 55 5229-0200mgoveas@independencia.com.mx

Mexico City, July 8th, 2020.- Financiera Independencia, S.A.B. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R., (BMV: FINDEP; OTC: FNCRY), (FINDEP) a leading Mexican microfinance lender of personal loans to lower income segment individuals and working capital loans through group lending microfinance, will hold its fiscal 2020 second quarter conference call on Monday, July 20th, 2020 at 12:00 PM US ET (11:00 AM Mexico City local time). The earnings release for the second quarter ending June 30th, 2020 will be issued on Friday, July 17th, 2020 after the market close.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-800-437-2398 (U.S./Canada) or +1-929-477-0577 (international) entering pass code 2754905.

A replay will be available between 3:00 PM ET on July 20thand 11:59 PM ET on August 3rd, 2020. The replay is accessible by dialing in +1-844-512-2921 (U.S./Canada) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering pass code 2754905.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at findep.mx

About Financiera Independencia:

Financiera Independencia, S.A.B. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R.(FINDEP), is a Mexican institution that provides microcredit loans on an unsecured basis to individuals in the low-income segments in urban areas of both the formal and informal economy, and working capital loans through group lending microfinance in rural areas. As of March 31st, 2020, FINDEP had a total outstanding loan balance of Ps. 9,092.6 million, operated 531 offices in Mexico, Brazil and the U.S., and had a total labor force of 7,818 people. The Company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange on November 1st, 2007, where it trades under the symbol"FINDEP".More information can be found atwww.findep.mx

*******

Disclaimer

Financiera Independencia SAB de CV SOFOM ENR published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 07:47:03 UTC
