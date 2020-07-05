Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fincasa Announces Global Online Investment Summit "Next Generation Visionaries"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/05/2020 | 02:02am EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FINCASA VENTURES, UAE-based venture capital and advisor to Multi-Royal-Family Fund Houses, announces Investment summit with objective to syndicate USD 1.0 Bn investment in potential companies and start-ups during and post COVID-19 through its stellar consortium of international and domestic investors led by Family Offices, Angels, Funds.

FINCASA ANNOUNCES GLOBAL ONLINE INVESTMENT SUMMIT "NEXT GENERATION VISIONARIES"

This summit invites top industry experts/speakers/panelists and investors from all over the globe with the purpose to identify potential start-ups for investments.

It will be live streaming via major social media channels, organized in association with Strategic Swiss Partners (SSP), Switzerland and JW-Prime Management Consultancy, Philippines.

Fincasa Ventures is a promising global venture capital led by Founder and Group CEO Varis Sayed, Entrepreneur, Co-Founder and Mentor for various companies globally – from start-ups to private equity. He is specializing in cross border international businesses and investments.

Fincasa Ventures recent investment announcement:

Varis Sayed affirmed that he has invested 50 million USD in MediSponsor.Inc - USA incorporated company, which offers easy-to-use XAAS-based innovative yet Integrated Healthcare Cloud CRM Solution along with Payment Gateway.

MediSponsor is a camel of health-tech industry for investors. It will bring value proposition on COVID-19 Pandemic through its Visual Analytics technology as well as impact in healthcare service delivery. Fincasa invites global investors for second round of funding to align Phase II R&D plans.

Varis Sayed informed that Rahul Pawar, Founder & CEO of MediSponsor, was appointed as Advisory – Head Global Start-up Hub in Fincasa Ventures to shortlist start-ups across the globe for investments. Due to his ideation and solution architecting capabilities Varis Sayed is calling Rahul Pawar as Steve Jobs from India and supports his vision for MediSponsor - from Navi Mumbai to NASDAQ.

Recent investment by Fincasa would enable MediSponsor to capitalize and position a company in the healthcare sector of Africa, Middle East, South America & South Asia through care model innovation and digital market transformation.

L-R - Dr. Nilesh Patil, Varis Sayed, Rahul Pawar, Dr. Roshan Patil

MediSponsor leadership team includes "A perfect blend of Healthcare & Management domain" - co-founders Dr. Roshan Patil and Dr. Nilesh Patil from the Indian Institutes of Management, which is ranked among the best globally for its various management programs.

MediSponsor Head Quarters in Dubai, UAE gives the company a world-class business environment for speedy growth. Fincasa investment along with strategic partnership will help MediSponsor to achieve its vision of being the most valued brand in Healthcare Technology.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fincasa-announces-global-online-investment-summit-next-generation-visionaries-301086594.html

SOURCE Fincasa Ventures


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:26aTETHYS OIL PUBL : signs new exploration block onshore Oman
AQ
03:01aGUNNEBO PUBL : Make Shopping Safer – Gunnebo Launches Social Distancing Manager for Retail Sector
AQ
02:53aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Britain nears 500 million pound supply deal for Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine - Sunday Times
RE
02:46aGeorgia sees increase in Producer Price Index
AQ
02:02aFincasa Announces Global Online Investment Summit "Next Generation Visionaries"
PR
01:34aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Completion Of The Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kits And Related Business From The Seller
PU
07/04UPDATE1 : 4 missing after warehouse fire in Shizuoka
AQ
07/04TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : TEPCO launches huge vertical farm reliant on artificial light
AQ
07/04MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Bellagio error may be biggest sportsbook loss for Vegas
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group