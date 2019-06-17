Find a Grief/Bereavement Provider Tool Available Online from NHPCO and LGA

Alexandria, Va, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal & General America awarded a $25,000 grant to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization to create an online searchable database that will help the public find information and community support services addressing grief and bereavement.

Hospice programs often serve the broader community as a valuable resource offering support in response to a range of situations involving loss and grief. In addition to more traditional support groups, hospices provide grief counseling to schools, support to people who have lost a loved one to addiction or suicide, outreach following natural disasters, host memorial services, and offer other services in response to community needs.

NHPCO believes that everyone should have access to support whenever faced with serious loss, grief and bereavement.

“Grief is a part of life, but we can all benefit from help when we have to face it. This new resource will help countless consumers to access support from skilled professionals that are experts at helping people navigate grief and loss,” said Edo Banach, president and CEO of NHPCO.

The online database will allow a person to search from any device and locate and contact bereavement professionals in their area offering counseling services, group support, or special services such as activities for children and teens.

“It is important that those who are grieving are provided with the right information at the right time, in order to reach the proper resources quickly,” said Barbara Esau, VP Human Resources at LGA. “This database will be a true asset for our customers, our employees and their families, and many others during their time of need.”

What is Grief?

Grief is the natural response to the loss of someone or something important to a person. It is a natural part of life. Grief is a typical reaction to death, divorce, job loss, a move away from family and friends, or loss of good health due to illness.

Hospice professionals know that the way an individual experiences loss is as unique as a fingerprint. There are many factors that affect how long a person grieves, including age, maturity, personality, physical and mental health, coping style, culture, spiritual and religious background, family background, other stressors and life experiences. Grief has no timetable; thoughts, emotions, behaviors and other responses may come and go.

Ongoing Support

LGA’s grant to create an online support database is the company’s most recent contribution to help further NHPCO’s mission to educate and support those in need. In 2017, LGA awarded NHPCO a grant to create an educational video highlighting the importance of advance care planning. Watch the video, “Advance Care Planning,” on YouTube.

LGA offers additional educational information about life insurance on their website.

More information about hospice and palliative care, advance care planning, and grief are available from NHPCO’s CaringInfo.org.

About NHPCO

As the leading organization representing hospice and palliative care providers, NHPCO works to expand access to a proven person-centered model for healthcare—one that provides patients and their loved ones with comfort, peace, and dignity during life’s most intimate and vulnerable experiences. Visit nhpco.org.

About LGA

Legal & General America is financially strong, fiscally responsible and committed to the business practices that will allow us to keep our promises to you. Keeping life insurance affordable, protecting your retirement, and providing high quality, efficient customer service are just the fundamentals for us. Visit lgamerica.com.

