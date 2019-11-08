Log in
FindHeli and Cheesecake Labs Present a Helicopter Booking Platform on WebSummit 2019

11/08/2019 | 08:07am EST

Available on iOS and Web, FindHeli app offers a quick and simple booking experience to connect users to helicopter operators in Europe

Cheesecake Labs, a web and mobile design and development company, has returned from WebSummit 2019 in Lisbon, where it helped FindHeli launch a helicopter booking app. The platform, which is available on iOS and Web, is the pioneer in Europe to offer this service and currently operates with 10 helicopter operators in Switzerland, France, UK, Portugal, Italy, and Germany.

"Our goal is to expand helicopter flights usage to more people, offering a quick and simple booking process, that allows users to select that best option based on price and preference on the available helicopters. With FindHeli, booking a helicopter is now easier than ever before," stated Andrey Lapin, CEO and founder, FindHeli.

Through the application, it is possible to make a reservation for a helicopter flight just by choosing a take-off location, date, time and destination. Once the booking request is confirmed by the operator and details are accepted by the user, flight reservation is concluded with a secured credit card pre-authorization.

For more information about the FindHeli app, please visit FindHeli.com. For additional information about Cheesecake Labs, please visit CheesecakeLabs.com.

About FindHeli

FindHeli is a global online helicopter booking platform. Initially registered in the UK, the platform is rapidly extending its coverage and operations in various locations across the world.

About Cheesecake Labs

Born in 2013, Cheesecake Labs is a web and mobile design and development company that helps startups and companies increase their positive impact through technology and empowered people. With a disruptive culture and roots in the Silicon Valley, it builds products for different industries in collaboration with startups and companies in the US, Europe, and Brazil. Cheesecake Labs has already developed more than 100 applications and has impacted over 50 million users worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at CheesecakeLabs.com.


© Business Wire 2019
