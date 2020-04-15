Log in
Finding It Difficult to Enhance Supply Chain Management Amid the Crisis? Here Are Five Ways AI and Analytics Can Help | Quantzig

04/15/2020 | 09:46am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of its FREE downloadable resource that lists the top five ways AI and analytics can revolutionize supply chain management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005278/en/

FIVE WAYS AI & ANALYTICS IS REVOLUTIONIZING SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT (Graphic: Business Wire)

What’s in it for you?

  • Understand the role of AI in enhancing supply chain management
  • Learn how AI can help you improve production planning and scheduling
  • Analyze the long-term implications of COVID-19 on SCM
  • Gain insights on how analytics can help you improve demand forecasting accuracy

The COVID-19 crisis has severely disrupted global supply chains leading to a sharp decline in profits across industries. Request a FREE proposal to learn how you can improve your supply chain processes using AI-backed analytics solutions.

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted every aspect of supply chain management and the world is now fast transforming to thrive in the new reality. The evolution of new data formats, data ecosystems, and disruptive AI technologies have also played a pivotal role in the ongoing transformations. Having said that it's crucial to note that AI is not only transforming the way companies function but also presents a whole new gamut of opportunities for modern enterprises.

AI-powered analytics empower humans and machines to work more closely, making the work process more fluid and adaptive. AI-powered analytics solutions can also help businesses to drive superior customer experiences by gathering and interpreting customer data. The ability to do so has helped players across industries to improve in-store interactions and personalize customer interactions to improve engagement rates.

Book a FREE solution demo to gain a limited-period free license to access our supply chain analytics platforms.

According to Quantzig’s analytics experts, “Businesses that harness the power of AI and machine learning and integrate them with advanced analytics capabilities sooner, rather than later, are set to gain an early advantage, and those that don’t risk being left behind.”

Five Ways AI and Analytics Is Revolutionizing Supply Chain Management

#1 Enhances demand forecasting accuracy

#2 Improves order management capability

#3 Increases the effectiveness of supplier relationship management

#4 Improves production planning and factory scheduling

#5 Enhancing productivity and profits

To help navigate the crisis, we’ve developed a holistic business support package for businesses that covers various aspects of supply chain management including, financial reporting, and crisis management, and working capital management. Visit Quantzig’s COVID-19 resource library to learn how analytics can help bring about a change in such a scenario.

As business leaders and supply chain executives navigate the crisis, the role of AI in helping them enhance supply chain management is quite clear. This is because artificial intelligence-based technologies along with analytical insights augment the role of skilled workers, allowing them to provide more value to their organizations. If you’re one among the million organizations pursuing digital supply chain transformations, AI-powered analytics may be just what you need for enhancing supply chain management to gain a competitive advantage. Talk to our analytics experts for comprehensive insights and personalized recommendations.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
