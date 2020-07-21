Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Finding Your Way In A New World of Challenges – and Opportunities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 11:26am EDT
Finding Your Way In A New World of Challenges - and Opportunities

July 21st, 2020 | Jo-Ann McArthur, Founding Partner & President, Nourish Food Marketing

Every year since 2016, we've released the Nourish Trend Report. It's our look ahead at the significant trends we predict will change the landscape of the food and agriculture industries. We're happy to say that, almost without exception, every trend we've identified is either still going strong, or has undergone its natural evolution to a new phase. You can view some of our previous years' Trend Reports here:

But when we wrote our 2020 Nourish Trend Report last November, it was during a very different time. What we couldn't see coming was a worldwide pandemic crippling economies and completely altering the way society and industry interact. No one saw this one coming (except maybe Bill Gates and Hollywood). COVID-19 has been described as a once-in-a-century event. We hope that's the case.

2020 Nourish Trend Report Revisited - Looking Through A COVID Lens

We know from past seismic events that some existing trends get amplified, and others die off. What do we think will be the case for our seven consumer trends? Trends shift, they evolve, they disrupt. They weave themselves into our lives in such a way that it's far easier to recognize them after they're already there. Our goal with the Trend Report is to use historical data and patterns to predict which emerging food and beverage trends will gain enough traction to impact society and industry long-term, and how they'll unfold, before they happen.

Though it's not easy to base any post-COVID predictions on the past - there hasn't been a change in the landscape of humanity like this since the Second World War - we aren't fumbling blindly in the dark.

Here's a glimpse at the future of the seven critical food trends we profiled in the 2020 Nourish Trend Report, which we will discuss more deeply during our webinar on August 5th. Read the full article for essential insights into consumer behaviour, how you can react, and what questions you need to ask yourself.

Nourish's Post-Pandemic Planning Grid for Brands

To help guide you through these uncertain times, we've created a chart outlining expected consumer behaviours as we progress through the current situation and exit out the other side. Broken down into three distinct stages, the grid plots many likely developments and outcomes, along with ways your business can react.

There's a chart tailored for brands and a second for food service. We understand that 'post-pandemic' may shift to 'learning to live with COVID,' and each stage will vary by province. But, let this be a starting point to help you plan for the future.

You can download our free post-COVID planning grid here.

About Jo-Ann McArthur

Jo-Ann McArthur is a Founding Partner and President of Nourish Food Marketing, Canada's only full-service marketing agency specializing in food & beverage brands from farm-to-fork. There, she helps create compelling marketing strategies for food and beverage products in Canada, the US, and Europe.

Disclaimer

ACA - Association of Canadian Advertisers published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 15:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Arianespace to launch three satellites towards Geostationary Orbit on July 28
AQ
11:47aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PR
11:47aFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
11:47aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Half yearly report on LVMH's liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA
GL
11:46aCHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL : Academic Research in a Post-Pandemic World
PU
11:46aEURAZEO : Lakeland Tours LLC to Effect Financial Reorganization
PU
11:46aSOMFY : Sales for the first half of 2020
PU
11:46aSIDETRADE S A : 2020 Second Quarter Revenue
PU
11:46aWELLS FARGO MPANY : taps Williams to drive digital strategy forward
AQ
11:46aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 21 July 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Three Leading Vaccine Candidates Show Promise in Fresh Trial Data -- WSJ
5FRAPORT : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for July 13 – July 19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group