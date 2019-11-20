Findings of Landmark Public Opinion Survey on Homelessness to Take Center Stage at LA Business Council's 2019 Mayoral Summit Friday, November 22 at UCLA

Amid growing concerns among voters about the homelessness crisis, CA leaders will address a wide array of emergency and permanent solutions, including ways to increase housing affordability

Voters are clear: they believe homelessness in Los Angeles has reached crisis proportions, and they want leaders to address it more effectively. In a landmark LABC Institute poll recently conducted in partnership with the Los Angeles Times and UCLA, 95 percent of respondents called homelessness a serious issue. Nearly two-thirds of voters called homelessness an “emergency situation” that requires solutions that break with longstanding practices. And three-quarters of voters surveyed supported enacting a sweeping “Right to Shelter” law that could transform the way the crisis is addressed in California. Results from the full survey and analysis are now available on the LABC’s website.

The LABC’s 18th annual Mayoral Housing, Transportation and Jobs Summit will feature many of the state’s top leaders from the worlds of politics, business, academia and the nonprofit sector who are developing solutions to homelessness and housing affordability. Speakers will include the co-chairs of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Task Force on Homelessness – L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg – as well as Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine, who will deliver a keynote. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will also have featured roles, along with many other public officials, philanthropic leaders and CEOs of major California businesses.

What: The Los Angeles Business Council's 2019 Mayoral Housing, Transportation & Jobs Summit When: Friday, November 22, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: UCLA Meyer & Renee Luskin Conference Center / 425 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles 90095

**Note: The Summit can be viewed via a live webcast at labusinesscouncil.org **

**Note: The Summit can be viewed via a live webcast at labusinesscouncil.org **

