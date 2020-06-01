Log in
Fine Craft Co., Ltd.: Excellent Sharpness. Launch of NiNJA at Kickstarter, a Special Japanese Kitchen Knife That Adds Sustainability to Design as an Added Value

06/01/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Fine Craft Co., Ltd., headquartered in Japan has launched a reasonably priced, high-grade kitchen knife called "NiNJA" on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter on May 29, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005276/en/

NiNJA (Graphic: Business Wire)

NiNJA (Graphic: Business Wire)

Outline of NiNJA

NiNJA’s concept is "Make functional knives stylish".

NiNJA was born in Seki City, a town of knives in Gifu Prefecture, Japan. Seki's kitchen knives are well known in Japan and around the world because of excellent sharpness. For many years, however, the design of conventional kitchen knives has unchanged.

NiNJA retains the same sharpness as the Seki's knives since the craftsmen carefully cut the blade one by one. Considering it is a natural trend that the design of kitchen knives changes with times, like houses, cars, and fashion and NiNJA was born as a stylish knife. While keeping its great flare for design, NiNJA has added a new value of sustainability through Table for Two (TFT) program.

In addition, in order to make conventional high-grade kitchen knives more accessible to consumers, we have adopted the SPA method, which allows us to cut the distribution margin of middlemen by making EC sales as the main sales method and deliver high-grade NiNJA knives to consumers at a reasonable price.

The quality of NiNJA

NiNJA is made of Japanese molybdenum vanadium steel, which is heat-treated in a vacuum, and the blades are carefully cut one by one to achieve excellent sharpness. In addition, the durability is improved by giving titanium coating to the blade part. Good maintainability is another one of the features.

About Table For Two (TFT)

NiNJA participates in the TFT program for the realization of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Every time one NiNJA knife is delivered, we are able to provide five meals for children of countries in starvation or in trouble economically.

About the future of NiNJA

A kitchen knife is an essential tool for cutting ingredients. We do not consider NiNJA just as a knife, a tool. Our goal is to create a brand that performs well, but also contributes to our society so that our consumers feel good and happy purchasing NiNJA.

Kickstarter Campaign Overview

URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ninja-kitchen-ware/who-would-you-cook-for-using-this-special-kitchen-knife

Start Date:

Friday, May 29, 2020

Campaign period:

Through Friday, July 17, 2020

Early Reservation Special:

40% off for the first 30 people

Details of Benefits (excerpt)

  1. For the first 200 people, one Santoku knife 8,400 yen, 30% off from the list price 12,000 yen (tax included)
  2. For the first 200 people, one Gyuto knife 9,100 yen, 30% off from the list price 13,000 yen (tax included)
  3. For the first 200 people, one petty knife 7,700 yen, 30% off from the list price 11,000 yen (tax included)
  4. For the first 300 people, a NiNJA 3-piece set, 21,600 yen, 40% off from the list price 36,000 yen (tax included)

Product Overview

Kitchen knife type:

Santoku

Steel:

Molybdenum vanadium steel (titanium coating)

Handle:

PP resin wrinkle / mirror finish

Structure:

Double-edged

Hardness (HRC):

58 to 61

Country of Product:

Japan

 


© Business Wire 2020
