Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S p A : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK BETWEEN 13 AND 17 JULY 2020

NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK
BETWEEN 13 AND 17 JULY 2020
Verdellino (BG), 20 July 2020
Wit in t e buyback plan (t e "Plan") - as communicated on 30 April 2020 and launched on 15 May 2020, in compliance with the resolution passed by the S are olders' Meeting eld on 30 April 2020 - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. announces that between 13 JULY and 17 JULY 2020 it bought back, on the AIM Italia market (AIM) managed by Borsa Italiana, no. 4,197 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.0178% of t e Company's s are capital) at an average price of Euro 10.8716 per share for a total amount of Euro 45,628.
On the basis of the information given by Banca Akros - the appointed intermediary to manage the Plan in full autonomy and independence - here above are the details of the transactions on a daily basis:
|
Date
|
Market
|
Purchase-
|
Nr.
|
Nr.
|
Value
|
Price
|
Total
|
Sell
|
Operation
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13/07/2020
|
AIM
|
P
|
6
|
662
|
EUR
|
10.6233
|
7,033
|
14/07/2020
|
AIM
|
P
|
14
|
702
|
EUR
|
10.7577
|
7,552
|
15/07/2020
|
AIM
|
P
|
25
|
1,393
|
EUR
|
10.8628
|
15,132
|
16/07/2020
|
AIM
|
P
|
4
|
350
|
EUR
|
10.8929
|
3,812
|
17/07/2020
|
AIM
|
P
|
3
|
1,090
|
EUR
|
11.1000
|
12,099
Following these operations, on 17 July 2020 the Company holds a total of no. 683,865 treasury shares, equal to 2.9021% of the share capital.
This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it
Cap. Soc. euro 22.590.304,00 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., founded in 1984, is the leading independent Italian company in the sector of CDMOs (contract development and manufacturing organization) of solid oral forms for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company is recognised on the market for its high-quality products and has long-term relationships with most of its customers (more than one hundred). It has more than 600 employees and has generated revenues for about 160 million euros with over 60 per cent of its sales volumes abroad in 2019.
|
|
|
For information:
|
|
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
|
Banca Akros S.p.A.
|
Investor Relations
|
Nomad
|
tel. +39 035 4821382
|
Viale Eginardo 29, Milan
|
ir@finefoods.it
|
ecm@bancaakros.it
|
CDR Communication
|
|
IR Advisor
|
|
Paola Buratti
|
|
paola.buratti@cdr-communication.it
|
|
Media Relations
|
|
Marianna Tremolada
|
|
marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it
|
