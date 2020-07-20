Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S p A : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK BETWEEN 13 AND 17 JULY 2020

NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK

BETWEEN 13 AND 17 JULY 2020

Verdellino (BG), 20 July 2020

Wit in t e buyback plan (t e "Plan") - as communicated on 30 April 2020 and launched on 15 May 2020, in compliance with the resolution passed by the S are olders' Meeting eld on 30 April 2020 - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. announces that between 13 JULY and 17 JULY 2020 it bought back, on the AIM Italia market (AIM) managed by Borsa Italiana, no. 4,197 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.0178% of t e Company's s are capital) at an average price of Euro 10.8716 per share for a total amount of Euro 45,628.

On the basis of the information given by Banca Akros - the appointed intermediary to manage the Plan in full autonomy and independence - here above are the details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Market Purchase- Nr. Nr. Value Price Total Sell Operation Shares 13/07/2020 AIM P 6 662 EUR 10.6233 7,033 14/07/2020 AIM P 14 702 EUR 10.7577 7,552 15/07/2020 AIM P 25 1,393 EUR 10.8628 15,132 16/07/2020 AIM P 4 350 EUR 10.8929 3,812 17/07/2020 AIM P 3 1,090 EUR 11.1000 12,099

Following these operations, on 17 July 2020 the Company holds a total of no. 683,865 treasury shares, equal to 2.9021% of the share capital.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.590.304,00 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969