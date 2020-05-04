Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S p A : PROCEDURES FOR EXERCISE FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.p.A. WARRANTS

PROCEDURES FOR EXERCISE

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.p.A. WARRANTS

Verdellino (BG), 4 May 2020

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ("Fine Foods" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to the "Fine Foods N.T.M. S.p.A. Warrants Regulation" (the "Regulation"), starting from 5 May 2020, without prejudice to what is indicated in the following paragraph, the holders of the warrants can request the related exercise. Being the Average Monthly Price of April 2020 equal to Euro 10.4151 (source Thomson Reuters, average monthly price calculated as the arithmetic average of the official prices, volume-weighted, of the Fine Foods ordinary shares traded on the AIM Italia market of Italian Stock Exchange on stock exchange days in April 2020), being the strike price of Euro

9.50 and the subscription price of the conversion shares equal to Euro 0.1, the exercise ratio of the Fine Foods N.T.M. S.p.A. Warrants (for brevity "Fine Foods Warrants", ISIN code IT0005215337, alphanumeric code WFF and description "Warr Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals Ntm") for the month of May 2020 is equal to 0.0887.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ("Fine Foods" or the "Company") remembers that, pursuant to the Regulation, the exercise of Warrants is automatically suspended from the date (excluded) in which the Company Board of Directors resolved to convene a Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the financial statements (31 March 2020) up to the date (included) in which it took place and up to any ex-dividend date (excluded) set by the Shareholders' Meeting. Since the Shareholders' Meeting has approved, on 30 April 2020, the distribution of dividends, the suspension period is considered extended until the ex-dividend date (excluded) on 11 May, 2020.

Fine Foods informs that during the month of April 2020 weren't received warrants exercise requests. As a result, the Company has not issued new ordinary shares, therefore the share capital of Fine Foods NTM S.p.A. is equal to € 22,601,206.4, divided into no. 18,814,564 ordinary shares, no. 1,200,000 unlisted redeemable shares, no. 3,500,000 unlisted shares with multiple vote and no. 50,000 unlisted special shares, all with no nominal value.

Finally, it should be remembered that, at the date of this press release, the deadline of the Fine Foods Warrants is 1 October, 2023 and the threshold price for exercising the Warrants is Euro 13.00.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

