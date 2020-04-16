Log in
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S p A : RESIGNATION OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

04/16/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

RESIGNATION OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Verdellino (BG), 16 April 2020

Paolo Prandi, member of the board of Statutory Auditors resigned with effect from the approval of the Financial Statements of Fine Foods N.T.M. S.p.A. as at 31 December 2019. These resignations are motivated by subsequent professional commitments. It should be remembered that the approval of the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2019 is one of the items on the agenda of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Fine Foods N.T.M. S.p.A. to be held on April 30, 2020 at 10:00 on first call.

The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, convened for 30 April 2020, will integrate the Board of Statutory Auditors to restore the number of 5 members. In this regard, on April 20, 2020, it will be published in the "Investor Relations - Shareholders 'Meetings" section of the Company's website and extracted from the newspaper Il Sole24Ore, the addition to the Notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting published on April 15, 2020, as well as the supplementary documentation and the new Proxy Forms.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., founded in 1984, is the leading independent Italian company in the sector of CDMOs (contract development and manufacturing organization) of solid oral forms for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company is recognised on the market for its high-quality products and has long-term relationships with most of its customers (more than one hundred). It has more than 600 employees and has generated revenues for about 160 million euros with over 60 per cent of its sales volumes abroad in 2019.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.590.304,00 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

For information:

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Banca Akros S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Nomad

tel. +39 035 4821382

Viale Eginardo 29, Milan

ir@finefoods.it

ecm@bancaakros.it

CDR Communication

IR Advisor

Paola Buratti

paola.buratti@cdr-communication.it

Media Relations

Marianna Tremolada

marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.590.304,00 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 17:10:09 UTC
