Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Celebrate Robert Burns Day with Scotch Tasting, Poetry Readings in Philadelphia Region

01/23/2019 | 09:31am EST

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection stores will celebrate Robert Burns Day on Friday, Jan. 25, by hosting special scotch tastings and readings of some of the Scottish poet's best-known works.

From 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, guests 21 years of age and older can sample Robert Burns Single Malt Scotch Whisky Isle of Arran (Code 3488; $29.99) and learn about the "national bard of Scotland" at:

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, Ardmore Plaza, 62 Greenfield Ave., Ardmore
  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, 125 W. Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fine-wine--good-spirits-to-celebrate-robert-burns-day-with-scotch-tasting-poetry-readings-in-philadelphia-region-300782821.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board


© PRNewswire 2019
