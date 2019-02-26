Log in
Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Cocktail-Making Demonstration, Tasting at Philadelphia Premium Collection

02/26/2019 | 08:08am EST

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 2040 Market St., Philadelphia, will host a custom cocktail-making demonstration and tasting with wine specialist Brian Fairleigh from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, Feb. 28.

Brian Fairleigh is the winery brand and wine education manager for Domaine Chandon, the leading producer of sparkling wines in the U.S. A graduate of Central Washington University's Global Wine Studies program, Fairleigh traveled worldwide studying wine. Since beginning his career with Domaine Chardon in 2010, he served as tasting room host, brand ambassador, and trade visits coordinator.   

Fairleigh will demonstrate how to mix February's Cocktail of the Month, Berry Bubbly, and offer attendees 21 years of age and older the opportunity to sample it and the following products:

  • Belvedere Vodka (1.75 L; Code 7876) – $46.99 (save $5)
  • Chandon Rosé (Code 6701) – $17.99 (save $2)
  • Chandon Brut (Code 7878) – $17.99 (save $2)
  • Chandon Blanc de Noirs (Code 8100) – $17.99 (save $2)

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fine-wine--good-spirits-to-host-cocktail-making-demonstration-tasting-at-philadelphia-premium-collection-300802179.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board


© PRNewswire 2019
