Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Malt Master, Scotch Tasting at Harrisburg Premium Collection

08/16/2018 | 04:30pm CEST

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 5070 Jonestown Rd., Harrisburg, will host a special Scotch tasting with Laphroaig Malt Master Simon Brooking from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, Brooking traces his roots back to the 13th Century and the Celtic Earls of Atholl. A well-known and award-winning expert on Scotch whisky, he has worked for many of the leading Scotch distilleries, learning the art and science of distilling from the world's foremost master distillers and blenders. For more than 15 years, Brooking has led thousands of Scotch whisky tastings for consumers, bartenders, and social organizations. Both informative and entertaining, his presentations have made him an in-demand speaker and spokesman.

Brooking will offer samples of the following scotches to those 21 years of age and older:

  • Laphroaig Triple Wood Scotch Islay (Code 30874) – $64.99 (save $5)
  • Auchentoshan The Bartender's Malt Single Malt Scotch Whisky Limited Edition (Code 45499) – $46.99
  • Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 Year Old (Code 8979) – $44.99
  • Teacher's Highland Cream Blended Scotch Whisky (Code 35998) – $14.99 (quoted at $24.99; regular price $16.99; save $2)

He will also sign pre-purchased bottles, answer customers' questions, and share stories, history, and interesting facts about his company's products.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fine-wine--good-spirits-to-host-malt-master-scotch-tasting-at-harrisburg-premium-collection-300698314.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board


© PRNewswire 2018
