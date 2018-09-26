Finet : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FINET GROUP LIMITED 財 華 社 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08317)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed were duly passed at the AGM held on 26 September 2018.

References are made to the circular (the ''Circular'') of Finet Group Limited (the ''Company'') and the notice of the annual general meeting (the ''AGM Notice'') dated 7

August 2018. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by way of poll at the AGM held on 26 September 2018. The number of Shares represented by votes for or against the resolutions at the AGM were as follows, respectively:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1 To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditors of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2018

382,271,842 99.999997%

No. of Votes (%)

(a) To re-elect Mr. Chow Wing Chau as an executive Director of the Company 382,271,842 99.999997%

(b) To re-elect Mr. Yiu Wing Hei as an executive Director of the Company

(c) To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company

No. of Votes (%)

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR

3 To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration 382,271,842 99.999997%

4 To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with the Company's shares 382,271,842 99.999997%

5 To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase its own shares

6 To approve the extension of the general mandate to be granted to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with the Company's shares

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 666,538,774 Shares, no Shareholders are required to abstain from voting on any of the resolution at the AGM.

There were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the AGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Finet Group Limited

Lo Yuk Yee

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Lo Yuk Yee, Mr. Chow Wing Chau and Mr. Yiu Wing Hei, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Wai Kin, Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert and Mr. Leung Chi Hung.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market (''GEM'') of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least seven days from the day of its publication and on the website of the Company athttp://ir.finet.hk.

If there is any inconsistency in this announcement between the Chinese and English versions, the English version shall prevail.