Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fingerprints' Sensors Integrated in 400 Mobile Device Models

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 07:01pm EST

World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards (Fingerprints™) today announced that its technology has been integrated into 400 different smartphone models. Earlier this year, Fingerprints announced that it has shipped 1 billion fingerprint sensors worldwide. The company is seeing increased adoption of biometric technologies to enhance the user experience and replace PINs and passwords.

The Swedish-based company played a central role in bringing smartphone fingerprint sensors to the mass-market, and was responsible for integrating the first fingerprint touch sensor on Android in 2014. Fingerprints’ technology is now present in all top five Android OEM brands.

“Every day, our technology is making the lives of hundreds of millions of people simpler, safer and more convenient. This is both a significant milestone for Fingerprints and a marker for the biometrics industry, showing how far we have come in a short time,” comments Ted Hansson, SVP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints. “Because of our continuous investment into R&D to bring a range of design options for the mobile OEMs and maximize performance, our capacitive fingerprint sensors continue to gain momentum in the smartphone market. And, this is just the beginning.”

For more information about Fingerprints’ smartphone and tablet solutions, visit the website.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden.

We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11/12YAGEO : Taiwan's Yageo to buy rival Kemet in $1.8 billion deal
RE
11/12Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Infosys Limited - INFY
GL
11/12Port Commission Approves 2020 Operating and Capital Budget
BU
11/12Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for iRobot Corporation Investors
GL
11/12Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
RE
11/12First Patient in CytoDyn's Triple-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Trial Shows Significant Reduction in Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) and Reduced Tumor Size
GL
11/12Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Investors of Upcoming November 18, 2019 Filing Deadline
BU
11/12Global Oral Care Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Church & Dwight Co. Inc. and Colgate-Palmolive Company | Technavio
BU
11/12Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sonim Technologies, Inc. - SONM
GL
11/12Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds electroCore, Inc. Investors of Upcoming November 25, 2019 Filing Deadline
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Burger King picks Unilever to make plant-based Whoppers in Europe
4Anheuser-Busch to buy out Craft Brew Alliance in $321 million deal
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : to Buy Out Craft-Brewing Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group