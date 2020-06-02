Log in
Finitive and Vervent Announce Strategic Partnership

06/02/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Vervent is pleased to announce a partnership with Finitive to further promote collaboration and inclusion within the Fintech industry.

“There is so much knowledge in this industry,” said David Johnson, CEO & Founder of Vervent. “Finitive and Vervent want to share it and use our collective resources and experience to open up alternative lending to new players and opportunities that will enhance our industry.”

Finitive and Vervent have long been allies in the financial space so the decision to expand their partnership doesn’t come as a surprise. Mr. Johnson is an Advisory Board Member for Finitive, and Mr. Barlow and the Finitive team have worked countless deals with the Vervent team to support their clients with financial service solutions.

“Deepening our partnership with Vervent makes a lot of sense. The combined power of Vervent’s advanced portfolio servicing with Finitive’s network and proficiency in private credit transactions will allow us to widen our collective scope to new industries and geographies,” said Jon Barlow, Founder and CEO of Finitive. “We have a successful history of working well together and know that we can expand that to provide education and prompt new ideas and deals.”

The partnership between Finitive and Vervent will focus on education and collaboration within key markets that have been historically underserved, including the solar space, Canada, secondary portfolio sales and Latin America.

ABOUT FINITIVE

Headquartered in New York, Finitive is a private credit platform providing institutional investors with direct access to alternative lending investments. Through Finitive, institutional investors access a multi-trillion-dollar market that encompasses a broad spectrum of non-bank lending sectors, including specialty finance, online lending, marketplace lending, and private credit funds. Finitive's originator partners gain efficient access to a global network of investors who actively allocate to alternative lending. All regulated activities are conducted through North Capital Private Securities, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. For additional information, please visit Finitive's website at www.finitive.com or email us at info@finitive.com.

ABOUT VERVENT

As the fastest growing servicer of loan and lease portfolios, Vervent sets the global standard for outperformance in complex service industries by delivering superior industry expertise, future-built technology and meaningful services that are built for speed. Our solutions – Loan & Lease Servicing, Backup Servicing & Customer Service Support - empower companies to accelerate business, drive compliance and maximize service. Contact us today to find out how we can help boost your performance at 888.486.2509 or Solutions@Vervent.com.


© Business Wire 2020
