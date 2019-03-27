Log in
Finjan : to Present at the 2019 Spring Investor Summit on April 2

03/27/2019 | 06:20am EDT

EAST PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), a cybersecurity company, today announced that Michael Noonan, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available to meet with investors during the 2019 Spring Investor Summit to be held at the Essex House in New York City on April 1-2, 2019.

Mr. Noonan is scheduled to present on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:00 am ET in Track 2. Investors and interested parties may listen to the live webcast of this presentation by going to the Calendar section of Finjan's IR website at https://ir.finjan.com/ir-calendar.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.springinvestorsummit.com), and click the 'Registration' button

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.springinvestorsummit.com)

MARQUEE SPONSORS

Special Equities Group

SPONSORS

MSK
Proactive Investors
Marcum
Irth Communications
MZ Group
CoreIR
PCG Advisory
ICR

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.springinvestorsummit.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

About Finjan Holdings, Inc.

Established over 20 years ago, Finjan Holdings, Inc. is a globally recognized pioneer in cybersecurity. Finjan, Inc.'s inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation. For more information, please visit www.finjan.com.

Follow Finjan Holdings, Inc.:

Twitter: @FinjanHoldings
 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/finjan
Facebook: facebook.com/FinjanHoldings

Investor Contact:

Vanessa Winter | Director of Investor Relations, Finjan Holdings
Valter Pinto | KCSA Strategic Communications
(650) 282-3245 | investors@finjan.com

SOURCE: Finjan Holdings

Released March 27, 2019

Finjan Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 10:19:03 UTC
