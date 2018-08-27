Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Finland: Nokia lands EUR 500 million EU Financing for 5G research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 12:57pm CEST
  • EUR 500 million EIB loan will be used to accelerate research and development of 5G tech
  • Loan backed under European Fund for Strategic Investments, part of successful Juncker Plan

Finnish multinational telecommunications, information technology, software and services company Nokia today signed a EUR 500 million loan transaction with the European Investment Bank (EIB), supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI),a key element of the Investment Plan for Europe, also known as the Juncker Plan. Nokia will use the loan to further accelerate its research and development of 5G technology, the next-generation mobile telecommunication standard.

The EFSI-supported loan from the EIB will support a key European technology provider that invests heavily in research, development and innovation (RDI) in an area which can produce enabling technologies for innovation and growth in Europe.

5G technology is expected to enable faster speeds, massive connectivity, decade-long battery life for sensors and super-responsive and reliable networks for customers. This could power on-demand virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, driverless vehicles, medical monitoring, advanced industrial automation services, and other applications - all requiring ubiquitous, low-latency connectivity.

Nokia's end-to-end network proposition goes from the radio network to the internet protocol (IP) and optical networks for transmission, the packet core network, service platforms and all the software and services associated with the whole system. In essence, Nokia's portfolio covers all the needs of a telecom operator that wishes to provide fully converged fixed-mobile communications services critical for the era of 5G.

EIB Vice-President Alexander Stubb, responsible for lending in Northern Europe, said: '5G is happening fast, faster than most people even expected. It's anticipated that it will enable entirely new business cases, while dramatically enhancing existing wireless applications. I think bringing 5G to the market will definitely improve people's lives, as the motto for the EIB's 60th anniversary states.'

Nokia CFO Kristian Pullola said: 'We are pleased to land this financing commitment from the EIB, who shares our view of the revolutionary nature of 5G - and the realisation that this revolution is already underway. This financing bolsters our 5G research efforts and continues the broader momentum we have already seen this year in terms of customer wins and development firsts, supporting our relentless drive to be a true leader in 5G - end-to-end.'

European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for jobs, growth, investment and competitiveness, said: 'Ensuring that Europe embraces and benefits from new technologies requires sustained investment. That is where the Investment Plan for Europe can play a crucial role. I am delighted that, with today's agreement, the Plan is contributing to Nokia's research and development activities across multiple European countries to advance the development of 5G technology.'

The loan, which extends Nokia's debt maturity profile, has an average maturity of approximately five years after disbursement, which can take place at any time during the next 18 months.

Disclaimer

EIB - European Investment Bank published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 10:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18pItaly minister says China visit not aimed at finding new buyers for debt - China radio
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:15pBad News for U.S. Papers, but Tariffs Are Paying Off for One Rock Capital
DJ
01:07pChina's higher inflation not big problem, says state planner vice-chairman
RE
01:07pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Tenant Farmers Urged to Take Up Improvements Amnesty
PU
01:07pMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Sports Policy For Steel Ministry CPSEs Launched
PU
01:04pTurkey's economic pain felt as far as Tennessee
RE
12:57pFINLAND : Nokia lands EUR 500 million EU Financing for 5G research
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
2METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5IQIYI INC : IQIYI : Announces Partnership with Ctrip to Bring Exclusive Travel Benefits to Premium Members

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.