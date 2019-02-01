Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Finland opens key railway projects to private investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 06:30am EST

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland plans to invite private investors to join new railway projects that amount to at least 7.5 billion euros by 2030, the government said on Friday.

Finland, which until now has built its railway infrastructure with public funding, said it intended to reduce the need for public money on new railways by allowing private investment as a way of curbing government debt.

The government debt-to-GDP ratio has recently fallen below 60 percent as required by the European Union, but is seen rising again in the future amid an ageing population.

"It is clear that with budget funding we will not be able to carry out major, indispensable rail investments and that is why we need new means on investment," traffic minister Anne Berner said in a statement.

A new state-owned holding company would retain majority ownership in the rail investments.

Berner said Finland plans to complete at least two major railway projects by 2030, one of them worth 5.5 billion euros (4.8 billion pounds) to connect its main Helsinki-Vantaa airport in the capital region directly with its third largest city Tampere.

Another major rail upgrade plan worth an estimated 2 billion euros would halve travel times to an hour between Helsinki and Finland's former capital Turku on the west coast.

The third project, currently at an early stage, would connect the Helsinki-Vantaa airport directly with St. Petersburg in Russia.

The government's decision to allow private investment in infrastructure follows an earlier move in 2017 to scrap the monopoly of state-owned company VR in passenger rail traffic, which will gradually open for competition by 2026.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Tarmo Virki and David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:49aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : CALENDRIER du 4 février au 10 février 2019
PU
11:48aIndia unveils budget aimed at wooing countryside before election
RE
11:44aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Group support for projects in the Czech Republic amounts to EUR 708m in 2018
PU
11:44aBrazilian Industrial Output Increased 0.2% in December From November on Food Production
DJ
11:34aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE OF IRELAND : Speech by Minister Paschal Donohoe, T.D. ISIF Market Engagement Event launching ISIF 2.0, The Convention Centre Friday, 1st February 2019
PU
11:30aFinland opens key railway projects to private investors
RE
11:24aRush to stockpile sweeps UK factories ahead of Brexit - PMI
RE
10:44aWORLD BANK : Access to Finance to be Made Easier for Small and Medium Enterprises in Tajikistan, Boosting Business Environment
PU
10:37aDozens of coal, iron ore freighters stuck off China ports amid customs delays - data, sources
RE
10:31aEurozone Inflation Continues Downward Trend as Slowdown Drags On
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Asserts Progress as Ills Persist
4GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.