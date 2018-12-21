Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Finland reaches goal of 72 percent employment - statistics office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 12:52pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Stockmann's flagship department store is seen in Helsinki

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's seasonally adjusted employment rate rose to 72 percent in November, its statistics office said on Friday, reaching a goal set by the governing centre-right coalition when it took office in 2015.

"Fine news for Christmas. The government's employment goal of 72 percent has now been achieved," Prime Minister Juha Sipila said on his Twitter account, four months ahead of parliamentary elections due in April.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 7.1 percent in November, down from 8.2 percent a year ago, Statistics Finland said.

The employment rate excludes some working-age people including students as well as parents who remain at home to care for children.

Increasing the employment rate is crucial for Finland's public finances as the population is ageing, with fewer people working and paying taxes to help finance care for the elderly.

Finance Minister Petteri Orpo tweeted that the government should now aim for an employment rate over 75 percent.

That might prove difficult, however, as forecasters have recently cut down their GDP growth projections for coming years.

After a decade of stagnation, Finland's economy has seen an upswing with GDP growth of 2.8 percent in 2017 and 1.6 percent in 2016, though the employment rate still lags Nordic peers.

In June 2015 when Sipila's government took office, the employment rate stood at 68 percent and the economy was struggling to break out of a three-year recession.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Chairman discusses joint cooperation in energy sector with Dutch Ambassador
PU
01:49pOnline clothing retailers hunt for better fit to cut costly returns
RE
01:47pTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : New shutdown talk, Mattis resigns
01:35pFAS FOREIGN AGRICULTURAL SERVICE : Foreign Agricultural Service Forges Ahead to Expand Trade in 2018
PU
01:35pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Establishes Accountability Mechanism for Project-Affected People
PU
01:34pTSX futures little changed ahead of GDP data
RE
01:33pGlobal growth worries, U.S. government shutdown threat hit stocks
RE
01:31pGlobal growth worries, U.S. government shutdown threat hit stocks
RE
01:30pGlobal growth worries, U.S. government shutdown threat hit stocks
RE
01:25pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements November 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
2TECHNICOLOR : TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXPLAINER - ARRESTED AGAIN: What are the new allegations against Nissan's Ghosn?
5MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ghosn re-arrested on fresh allegations, likely to spend Christmas in detention

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.